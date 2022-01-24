LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Parents and kids held signs and chanted slogans outside school district headquarters Monday night.
“What do we want?”
“Neighborhood schools!”
“When do we want them?”
“Forever!”
The district is facing a multi-million-dollar deficit. A budget committee and boundary committee have been discussing potential solutions. Some involve closing as many as six schools.
Those protesting say the process has been rushed, that there must be a way to balance the books without moving kids out of their neighborhood schools.
“We are going to lose our sense of community by closing all of our east side schools,” said parent Carol Allen.
“The community involvement in these neighborhood schools is special and that is why people move to these neighborhoods,” said parent Jessica Moyer.
Superintendent Anthony Lewis said the district needs to carve out $7 million. That includes a deficit of approximately $3.5 million and $3 million dollars for staff raises, which he said he, the board and the community all agree they deserve. In addition to that, the district needs to begin replenishing the reserves they’ve been dipping into.
“It would be very difficult to do this without closing schools,” said Lewis.
“I have received several hundred emails,” school board president Erica Hill told the crowd attending Monday’s meeting.
The schools listed in various proposals discussed by the boundary committee are as follows:
- Broken Arrow Elementary
- Hillcrest Elementary
- New York Elementary
- Pinckney Elementary
- Woodlawn Elementary
- Liberty Memorial Central Middle School
A 7th grader at that middle school who attended Woodlawn said her small elementary school was much more than a place to learn.
“Those people knew every student’s name and to a lot of kids, it’s their main place of support,” the student told the board.
Some parents have suggested a 5% pay cut for district-level administrators making more than $100,000 or cutting some of those positions. More than one parent remarked on a contract with Apple for student iPads. An organized group of parents is also asking the district to seek American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“There’s been a drop in enrollment due to the pandemic, so we think that’s one opportunity we have that could buy us some time to work together to find a better long-term solution,” said parent Suzie Johannes.
Lewis told the group gathered that the district would apply but he’s not confident they will receive the funds or get them soon enough to meet the budget balancing deadline. He said the district lost the full-time equivalent of 600 students since the start of the pandemic, something he said exacerbated what was already stagnant enrollment at some schools.
“About 10 years ago, we were having these conversations about some of the schools that are on the table to be closed. Instead, we invested in them. We didn't get the enrollment that we would want,” said Lewis.
He noted that they birth rate in the county has been on the decline, so the discussion would also focus on ways to attract families to the district so that enrollment does not continue to shrink.
On February 14th, the board will vote on a plan. If the plan involves any school closures, a public hearing will take place in March for each of the schools. The board would then need to vote on each closure in April.
