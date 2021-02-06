lawrence

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- With bitterly cold weather forecasted, the City of Lawrence will be operating drop-in warming spots at its Parks and Recreation facilities during normal operating hours. This additional precaution and resource will continue the City's work to provide safety and shelter for all residents. Anyone is welcome to stop in to warm up.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also continuing to work with the temporary non-congregate winter shelter as well as the campsite (named Camp Woody) temporarily created in Woody Park. Those currently residing at Camp Woody will be temporarily moved to a motel, and those receiving overnight shelter at the temporary, non-congregate winter shelter will be able to stay at the non-congregate winter shelter throughout the day during the extreme cold period.

The Parks and Recreation facilities will be open the following hours for drop-in warming:

  • Community Building, 115 W. 11th St., (785) 832-7920
    10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday – Friday
    1 – 4 p.m., Sunday
    Due to construction, entry at the Community Building will only be allowed on the southwest side of the building, using the elevator.
  • East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St., (785) 832-7950
    9 a.m. – Noon / 5 – 8 p.m., Monday – Friday
    1 – 4 p.m., Sunday
    Public showers are available from Noon – 3 p.m., Tuesday and Friday
  • Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W 27th St., (785) 832-7940
    Noon – 7 p.m., Monday – Friday
    1 – 4 p.m., Sunday
  • Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane, (785) 330-7355
    9 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 4 – 8 p.m., Monday – Friday
    9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday
    Registration is from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday
  • Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St.,  (785) 832-7980
    9 a.m. – Noon, Tuesday – Friday
    1 – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
  • Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive, (785) 832-7946 (SWIM)
    6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

