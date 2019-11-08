LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Cleaning up the environment and climate change have been hot topics over the last few decades, so some parts of the Midwest are working to lessen their plastic footprint.
The city of Lawrence says that it would charge for plastic bags, but it could also do something more.
On Friday, the Dillions in west Lawrence was busy with shoppers prepping for the weekend. Plastic bags were leaving stacked on top of each other as carts rolled out to cars.
Some Lawrence city leaders think it’s time to ban the bag, or at least charge for the handled helpers.
Lawrence said each plastic bag costs 16 cents in social cost, meaning the impact it has on the environment. So, how much people are willing to pay for one of them?
KCTV5’s Caroline Sweeney asked one shopper, “What do you think about that? How much would you be willing to pay for a plastic bag?” “Zero,” they said. “I don’t want to pay.” When asked why, the shopper said, “I’ll furnish my own bags.”
Those who didn’t want plastic on Friday either used paper or brought their own bags.
“How much would you be willing to pay for a plastic bag?” Sweeney asked another shopper. “I’d actually go to cloth bags,” they said. “Typically, I do.”
Critics of the plan say the infrastructure for collecting the money isn’t in place. However, the cost would go on to consumers who like plastic.
“It would change my shopping habits,” one shopper said.
Public meetings will be coming up.
