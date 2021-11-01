lawrence crash k 10 nov 1.jpg

Google Maps image of the location near the crash site.

 Google Maps

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A deadly crash blocked the westbound Kansas Highway 10 exit onto 23rd Street in Lawrence early Monday morning.

Emergency crews and Douglas County deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. to the location on a report of a single-vehicle crash. The sole person inside the vehicle was killed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash shut down the westbound exit ramp onto 23rd Street from K-10. No one else was involved or hurt, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No other information was available Monday morning on the crash or the identity of the person who died.

