LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Douglas County and its Unified Command partners are opening a new hotel-based shelter for people in need of isolation or quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test or possible exposure.
Led by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and local community referral partners, they will open Wednesday at Baymont Inn and Suites.
This resource is available for houseless people and those who cannot isolate or quarantine safely in their home.
The shelter is also available for individuals working as first responders or in other high-risk professions who want to avoid potential exposure among family members
The shelter, which is provided at no cost to participants, will include three meals a day and laundry services.
The service is not available to college students residing in dormitories.
Anyone wanting to access the service can contact the following:
- Lori Strecker, of LMH Health, at Lori.Strecker@lmh.org or 785-505-2525.
- Renee Kuhl, of Lawrence Community Shelter, at reneek@lawrenceshelter.org or 913-636-3074.
- Jill Jolicoeur, of Douglas County, at jjolicoeur@douglascountyks.org or 785-393-6435.
