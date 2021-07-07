LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The lunch rush returned to the Ladybird Diner on Massachusetts Street for the first time in more than a year.
Meg Heriford, the owner of Ladybird, didn't advertise her reopening other than a Facebook post and a sign outside her door but that was enough.
By noon, her restaurant had returned to it's pre-pandemic bustle. Heriford greeted many with hugs, catching up on lost time.
"It feels like we're where we're supposed to be," Heriford said. "Doing what we're supposed to be doing."
Ladybird was forced to stop operating as a restaurant in 2020 but Heriford kept her kitchen active, serving meals to hundreds of hungry people in Lawrence every week.
KCTV5 spoke with many of her daily visitors in February, some of whom said they would not get to eat without them.
She collected donations and wrote a book to finance the meals.
"I'll always remember the people we met and the friends we made and the conversations and the interactions," Heriford said.
Her customers had heard the story of Heriford's generosity. Nancy Jackson said it's part of why she wanted to eat there on the first day.
"She did a remarkable thing," Jackson said. "She has a lot of fans in the community and it's booming today."
Jackon gave rave reviews for the diner's avocado toast and pie.
For Matthew Michael, the chicken sandwich was the go-to favorite.
"It's always good every time," he said.
Heriford said she is glad to inch back toward normalcy. For now, she's offering a limited menu. She said she has missed the daily lunch rush and the familiar faces that came with it.
"We know what we're doing. We have the muscle memory, it's just accessing that memory," she said.
