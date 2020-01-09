TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas building contractor pleaded guilty today to conspiring to deprive the city of Lawrence of sales tax revenue in connection with the development of a seven-story hotel adjacent to the University of Kansas.
Thomas S. Fritzel, a 54-year-old from Lawrence, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal conspiracy.
Fritzel, part owner and manager of Oread Inn LC, was a party in an agreement with the city to finance the more than $40 million hotel project, including $11 million worth of street repairs and a public parking garage.
Oread Inn LC was to pay all costs up front and to be repaid $11 million for public improvements. The money to repay Oread Inn LC was to come from an incremental increase in property tax, a sales tax, and an additional 1% tax on sales within a portion of the redevelopment district.
In his plea, Fritzel admitted that he and others caused false monthly Kansas sales tax returns to be submitted to the state of Kansas. The reports classified certain sales as occurring within the redevelopment district when they actually occurred outside the district. As a result, the city of Lawrence lost a portion of sales taxes it was due.
The city of Lawrence filed a civil lawsuit against Fritzel seeking the lost revenue and the parties settled that case in 2017.
Sentencing in the criminal case is set for May 4.
Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 12 months and a day in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.