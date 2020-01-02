LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- It’s been over four months since a funding shortfall forced the Lawrence Community Shelter to lower the number of homeless people they can house.
Since that change, many local groups and churches have stepped up to help fill the void. However, as a result, one church itself is now in need of the community’s help.
“Kind of a golden rule thing,” said Reverend Tom Brady with First United Methodist Church. “’Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you.’”
That’s a motto Brady lives by.
On Dec. 15 of last year, he said the area was hit hard by a terrible snow storm,
“We knew the weather was getting colder and it would be freezing out and that there would be people in the Lawrence community that wouldn’t have a place to stay,” he said.
So, the congregation decided to open up their doors as an overnight homeless shelter only operating when the temperature falls below 32 degrees.
“Can’t solve the whole problem or make any of that go away, but we can at least respond to the needs as we are able,” Brady said.
From day one, Kristi Hill has been the shelter coordinator, spending numerous nights watching over the group.
“We’ve been around 12 to 15 every night and it’s mostly men, although we have had a few married couples come in,” she said.
While the number of people seeking help has been high, the same can’t be said for volunteers which is something Hill is hoping can change.
“It seems daunting that your shift would be 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. until 7 a.m., but it’s really pretty easy,” she said. “You come in, most folks are asleep.”
Hill said they’re looking for volunteers 20 years old or older, with experience being optional.
Of course, not everybody will be able to volunteer their time overnight but there are other ways that you can help like by donating items.
“We take granola bars and disposable coffee cups and big things of coffee, so that we can give folks when they come in something warm and something to eat as they leave,” Hill explained.
The shelter is only open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on below-freezing nights, if you are interesting in helping by volunteering, or donating food or money, you can contact the at this email address: lawrencewintershelter@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.