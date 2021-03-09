LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- "Mass Street" is starting to look like its old self. On Tuesday afternoon, parklets were full of people enjoying drinks and a breezy March day.
Gabe Lugo, a manager at The Burger Stand at the Casbah, said it felt almost normal.
"People are starting to get back out with the nicer weather," he said, noting that the last two weeks had been the restaurant's busiest in months.
One year ago, Lawrence businesses missed out on millions of dollars in drinks and food served during March Madness watch parties. Many found themselves closing their doors when they'd expected to be open for the Big XII tournament.
This year, despite restrictions on crowd sizes and social distancing, they're glad to see people returning to watch games.
"It's nice to have everyone back in town, rooting for the Jayhawks," Lugo said.
On the KU campus, students were excited, too. Several told KCTV5 they felt like the return of the conference tournament would bring some energy back to the quiet campus.
"I'm excited to see life back here," said Myldred Lawyer, a student. "And rock chalk it up with the rest of my Jayhawks."
Douglas County announced that it would ease certain restrictions starting March 10. The order will expand limits on gatherings to 50 people and allow bars and restaurants to resume normal hours.
Even though some measures, like mask requirements, will prevent the large crowds seen in past years, Lugo is excited for a step toward normal nightlife in the college town.
"It won't be exactly the same," he said, "but it will be nice to have some normalcy back with basketball. It's a big thing here, so it's nice to have that business back for sure."
