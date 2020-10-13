LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- You never know what you’ll discover each week inside the Lawrence Arts Center.
The group features a number of local and international artwork. One of the highlights this week can hardly fit in the building.
“It’s 51 feet long and 14 feet high," said Ben Ahlvers the director of exhibitions.
The size of an actual whale. Los Angeles artist Jos Sances says his inspiration started with his trip to Mexico.
“We would go out in small boats and get right close to the whales," Sances said.
He also was inspired after re-reading the popular Herman Melville novel, "Moby Dick."
“I read it as a metaphor for our system and the whale being the natural world," Sances said.
Every inch of the whale he created is covered with images depicting America’s current and past history of human and environmental exploitation and destruction.
“There is this enormous contradiction of life being so beautiful and at the same time can be so horrible and unfair," Sances said.
Amongst the many difficulty imagery to look at, Sances wants many to also see a message of hope.
“I want it to be a story kind of like Moby Dick that it’s not like there is no hope. The whale survives Ishmael survives, we can make the changes to make a better world for our kids and grandkids,” Sances said.
This story is one that you’ll have a chance to explore at the Lawrence Arts Center until Oct. 24.
