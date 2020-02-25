KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A bill introduced in Missouri would close the state's primary requiring voters to register for a party in order to vote.
No matter who they're voting for, Kansas citians voting in the primaries hope others will join them at the ballot box.
Missouri is one of 15 states that does not require voters to register with a party when voting in the primaries, called an open primary which Missouri voter Ebony Johnson likes.
“I'm glad I live in Missouri to change my mind if I want to. From spring to fall a lot can happen,” Johnson said.
It's different than in Kansas which has a closed primary that requires voters to declare a party. Voter Luke Hurd wishes the show-me state would make the switch.
“Clearly we're trying to decide with a primary system is which candidate the party represents,” Hurd said.
Greg Vonnahme is a Political Science Professor at UMKC and he says open primaries are simpler and more accessible to voters, while a closed party provides a clear partisan choice.
“Open primaries tend to appeal to moderate candidate or crossover partisans, closed primaries favor extreme candidates,” Vonnahme said.
Open primaries tend to increase voter turnout, but some critics say they make it possible for parties to interfere in each others candidate selections.
“Having an open system leaves itself open to. Tomfoolery would be a good way to say it,” Hurd said.
Occasionally, parties organize publicity stunts like a push this year in South Carolina to get republicans to vote in the democratic presidential primary. They’re calling it, operation chaos.
In 2008, Rush Limbaugh urged a similar method in Missouri and other states with open primaries, but Vonnahme says the impact is usually minuscule.
“There's very little strategic crossover voting where someone's messing up a primary intentionally,” Vonnahme said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.