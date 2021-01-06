JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman announced she filed HB 674 to rename the I-55 stretch in Arnold, Missouri after President Donald J. Trump.
“This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ to President Trump for strengthening Missouri’s economy, defending our values, and making America great again during his historic first term. The Show-Me State will forever be grateful to President Trump for his leadership," Coleman said.
Coleman also praised Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft for running a secure 2020 election and announced her support for Senator Josh Hawley’s efforts to defend election integrity nationwide.
“I’d also like to thank Secretary Ashcroft for running our election with integrity, and Senator Hawley for giving voice to the 1.7 million Missourians who supported President Trump in November. Missouri is lucky to have them," Coleman said.
Coleman represents the 97th District in Missouri. She lives in Arnold with her husband, Chris, and their six children.
