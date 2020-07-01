KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Many bar owners say they are doing everything they can to keep their doors open. That’s why it is so frustrating to them that they believe the same man is ripping them off.
Small business owners say the same customer is bellying up to their bars offering to buy rounds of drinks for strangers.
“One that was seated to the right of him was a police officer and he wanted to, “treat him” and buy him a cocktail,” HEADQUARTERS All American Pub & Micro-Winery owner Sonja Griffith said.
His tabs in Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City, Kansas, Mission, Merriam and Lee’s Summit range from $20 to $40 to several hundred dollars. Each time the man chats someone up, owners say his life story is a bit different.
“He said he was a DIA agent,” Coach Lite Club bartender Connie Davis said.
“He was saying he has a $800,000 home in Leawood. He is a business owner. He has a black card. He was acting highfalutin,” Hurricane Allie's Bar & Grill Owner Allie Henry said.
“He also put himself out as a police officer, when he kind of presented by opening up his wallet there was what appeared to be a badge inside of it,” Griffith said.
Henry says he waits for the perfect opportunity to leave without paying his tab. As soon as a back is turned, he is out the door.
At HEADQUARTERS in Lee’s Summit, the owner says he not only didn’t pay his bill. He also stole a tip left by another customer on his way out.
“It's very frustrating because we struggle to get through COVID, and to have somebody come in there and take advantage of people that are already kind of down on their luck at the time was very frustrating,” Griffith said.
“I live paycheck to paycheck, you know, and we were closed for three months, we just got back to work not too long ago,” Davis said.
“This is bigger than $200 here, $40 there. The fact that he is doing it to so many places in such a small amount of time,” Henry said.
KCTV5 News confirmed with police in several cities they are investigating. Investigators do have a person of interest. At many bars, he gave staff a bogus credit card each with the same name on it. Because he is not yet charged, we are not naming him.
Henry did some research and decided to message him saying she was a bartender who met him at a bar and asked him to meet her for a drink at a public place. She recorded it.
“He actually shows up. So, I confronted him about being a thief,” Henry said.
“I would never run out,” the suspect said in the recorded video.
“You would. You do it at multiple bars,” Henry said in the video.
“This is what I have right now, take it. Enjoy it,” The suspect responded handing her cash.
“I got $23 dollars. I’m dying,” Henry said.
Until he is charged, bar owners and staff are warning other businesses about the man. They shared surveillance video with each other online after realizing they’d all been duped.
“Even his own mother contacted us, offering to pay his outstanding bill with us, because she doesn't feel like it represented who she wanted him to be,” Griffith said
“If we all come together as bartenders, as business owners and shut him down so that he cannot get a drink in this town,” Henry said.
