KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Protesters will be at City Hall on Friday and joining that rally will be a group of Latinas and Latinos, who will begin with their own rally earlier that morning to seek unity in the cause.
On Thursday night, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster took a look at why their support is a big deal.
Yesterday’s Unity March was about coming together to support civil rights and human rights. The faces in the crowd reflected racial diversity in the cause. However, one Latina activist is pushing to bring more brown faces.
“It’s a dialogue that hasn’t happened in our Latino community and tomorrow what we’re doing is creating that,” said Jessica Ayala.
Ayala is planning a rally in Jarboe Park, on the city’s western side, to celebrate the rich culture they represent. Then, they’ll set their causes aside and march to city hall to join Black Lives Matter.
“It’s important for us to hold our community accountable,” said Ayala.
The point is to arrive at City Hall as a group, rather than scattered and invisible in the crowd. The reason: To make their support visible. She’s clear: their issues can’t be equated. And, the focus in this matter is on black lives.
Richard Rycraw says there’s great value in that. “With those separate issues, we are able to support each other,” he said.
KCTV5 went to the West Side’s vibrant strip of businesses on Southwest Boulevard to hear from regular folks.
“They’re dying for no reason,” Carolina Hernandez said. “Latinos are getting caged for no reason. Like, we’re just fighting for the same rights.”
But...
“Going to protests or things like that we don’t usually going to that,” said Karla Hernandez. When asked why, she said, “We are scared of going to the trouble. We try to stay away from it.”
Ayala said many are also working multiple jobs and are unable to get away, so they show support in different ways.
She said, “We’ve asked several Latino businesses if they can serve as a water station for our march tomorrow and without hesitation they took their mask off as they’re doing their essential work and said, ‘Yeah. What do you need from us?”
The organized group will be gathering at 9:30 a.m. then taking off from the park at 10 a.m., marching en masse to City Hall for the Black Lives Matter rally at 11 a.m.
“Let’s walk hand in hand together,” Ayala said. “You don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to hold a poster up. You don’t have to shout. But your presence alone, your body alone, it’s one step moving forward.”
