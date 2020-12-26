TOPEKA, KANSAS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Labor is warning any Kansan receiving unemployment benefits through the CARES Act, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs would no longer be able to claim benefits after Dec. 26.
The federal announcement means Kansans using the extended benefits program will see that come to an end the week ending Dec. 12, 2020. The last payable week of the extended benefits was Dec. 12.
“Terminating these programs during the middle of a pandemic, the day after Christmas, when thousands of people remain unemployed is unconscionable,” said Acting Secretary of Labor, Ryan Wright. “These programs have helped people buy groceries, pay rent or make utility payments while they look for employment opportunities or help care for their families during the global crisis.”
The Kansas Department of Labor encourages anyone with concerns to reach out to their members of Congress by calling the Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121.
Since March 15, the Kansas Department of Labor has paid out more than 3.2 million weekly claims totaling over $2.3 billion.
