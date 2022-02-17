KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The largest snowstorm Kansas City has seen in seven years left many in the metro inside or cleaning streets.
The storm began overnight, with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri.
Kansas City International Airport reported 7 inches, breaking the record for the day of 6 inches set in 1893. Kansas City suburbs in both states reported high snowfall totals, including 10 inches in De Soto and 9.3 inches in Merriam, Kansas, and 8.5 inches in Blue Springs and Parkville, Missouri.
Even on broad boulevards that had been plowed, tires did some spinning getting started from a complete stop.
“I appreciated him coming out with the shovel because I don’t think I could have gotten out without his helping hand," Kansas City resident Darren Terrell said. "It’s tough out here. Tell people if you ain’t got to be out here, don’t go.”
"I’ve been driving employees back and forth from home, too," Kansas City resident Tarak Devkota said. "Roads are pretty bad, but if you have a car with snow tires and four-wheel drive you’re just fine.”
Kansas City leaders say that, with this much snow, it could take a while before all streets have been treated.
"I think we've seen improvements this year, but this storm of course is a real challenge," Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported accidents involving tractor-trailer trucks shut down or delayed traffic on Interstate 29 and Interstate 70 for several hours near Columbia. The patrol reported responding to hundreds of accidents but had not recorded any traffic-related fatalities by mid-afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.