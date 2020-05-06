KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Off Eastwood Trafficway, police say 100 cars packed into an area over the weekend. Once everyone drove off, that’s when things turned violent.

The owner of Handy Coin Laundry showed KCTV5 News video that in a matter of minutes, his parking lot went from a few cars, to completely packed.

“I was back behind the counter and I heard sirens and a lot of lights. Red and blue lights reflecting. Of course, it caught my attention,” Handy Coin Laundry employee Mike Malbrough said.

Police quickly cleared out the large crowd around 9:30 p.m.

“They can’t go up here, so people are going around this way and it was a mess,” Malbrough said.

“After the crowd dispersed, they all went there different directions and that’s when we started getting shooting calls,” Kansas City Police Captain Dave Jackson said.

Police estimate around 1,000 people and hundreds of cars left Eastwood Trafficway and spread out across the city. One of the racers gathering spots was at Coalmine Road and Manchester.

The speed limit on the road is 35 miles per hour. Skid marks show drivers this weekend we’re going well above that. Kansas City police say street racing isn’t anything new.

Kansas City police say while street racing is dangerous, they are focused on the violence surrounding it.

A viewer sent us video of a person shooting up in the air with a large crowd right next to them. Kansas City police said most people don’t associate street racing with violence.

“These are big groups of people that are doing very, very violent acts. It’s probably not what some people have in their head,” Jackson said.

Seven people were shot in three different locations Saturday night into Sunday morning. Police say all of the shootings were linked to street racing.

Kansas City police arrested one driver who officers saw firing a weapon, but they are still investigating this weekend’s shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooters or their vehicles should call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.