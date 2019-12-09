GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) – Monday night a crowd of people were standing in the parking lot unable to fit inside Greenwood City Hall. City leaders decided to postpone the meeting until everyone who wants to attend, could.
A lot of people went to Monday night’s public meeting to let the Planning Commission of the City of Greenwood know exactly what they think of a special use permit that would allow Martin Marietta to expand mining operations near its Greenwood quarry.
“We just got notice two days before Thanksgiving that this was going to happen,” Mike Byrne, who opposes the special use permit, said.
“We are already feeling it a couple times a week. There are times when my walls are shifting like an earthquake,” Connie Whitlock who also opposes the special use permit said.
If the special use permit is approved, several neighbors say blasting will happen even closer to homes in Pleasant Hill. Their homes are along the new boundary annexed by the city of Greenwood.
“This is the best for Greenwood. The quarry has been here a long time and there is nothing we can do about it, so it’s best that we bring them into the city and continue,” Greenwood Mayor Levi Weaver said.
Neighbors in Pleasant Hill said what Weaver considers best for Greenwood is bad for them and homeowners who are already impacted by current mining operations.
“Their windows are being broke. Their foundations leak. Every time they blast, water runs in on their floors,” Byrne said. “If they get any closer, it’s really going to be serious.”
“We have a garden within feet of that property line. We will never be able to garden again because I would never feel comfortable having any of that debris on vegetables that we would want to eat,” Byrne’s wife Barb said.
Weaver said the annexation will bring six cents per ton for every ton that leaves the quarry, $850,000 in cash up front and 200 acres of donated land to the city.
“The money isn’t going to go very far and frankly, if this goes beyond where we need it to go, we are prepared to sue. Greenwood isn’t going to get that $850,000 because they will be tied up in lawsuits,” Barb said.
Those who are against the rezoning special use permit say they have collected 23 petition signatures from the 46 landowners that surround the area that would be impacted.
The mayor says the new public hearing date will be announced on the city of Greenwood’s website and it will be posted in the Lee’s Summit Tribune.
Despite the outcry, Weaver said he hopes the city will move forward with approval once the Board of Alderman votes on the issue.
