OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- More than 750 people showed up for the 6th day of a Hanukkah ceremony at the largest and oldest synagogue in the Kansas City metro.
KCTV5’s Greg Payne went there to show us how this year’s service was different than in the past.
The 180 Menorah Ceremony happens every year on the 6th night of Hanukkah at The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah in Overland Park.
“Celebration of religious freedom that began 2,200 years ago in a fight between the Jewish people and the Syrian Greeks in Israel,” Rabbi Arthur Nemitoff said.
In remembrance of that battle, hundreds of people gather to light 180 menorahs.
This year’s ceremony was even more special for the congregation, as they rededicated their newly renovated temple.
“What we did was we reconfigured the building to make it more spiritual, more user friendly, and – unfortunately – safer, because we live in a world today that is not safe,” Rabbi Nemitoff said.
During construction, the congregation was bouncing from place to place and relying heavily on the community’s helping hand.
“It was a very busy time,” said Jocelyn Fry, President of the synagogue. “We were in probably eight or nine different locations for religious school, for our Friday night Shabbat services.”
The congregation moved into their new space last month. Friday’s ceremony was just the first of many to come in their new home.
