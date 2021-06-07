LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Leavenworth County held their first jury trial in over a year, finding a woman guilty of driving under the influence after she banged on the drive-thru window of a Burger King in 2016.
Angela Salazar, a 46-year-old Lansing woman, was found guilty of felony driving under the influence of alcohol. "A fourth or subsequent conviction," according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson's office.
Around 6 a.m. on June 10, 2016, employees at a Lansing Burger King called the police because Salazar was in her car, banging on the drive-thru window and acting belligerent.
The employees saw her driving the vehicle despite the fact the had a breathalyzer in the car.
When police arrived, they found Salazar halfway in her car. She was arguing with the employees.
"Upon investigating, officers detected clues of impairment," the release continues.
Later, Salazar admitted she had been drinking since she'd gotten off work at 2 a.m.
"This case took a long time to prosecute for a lot of reasons, including Covid," said Thompson. "We understand some of these cases seem older, it doesn't mean they don't deserve to still be pursued."
"We have over 200 cases to try and I know our courts hope to get through them in a year," he continued. "As of now, there are five cases set every week for the next year. The court appears only to be prepared to go forward with at most two trials a week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.