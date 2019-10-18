LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – A 21-year-old Lansing man has been sentenced to just over 12 years in prison for shooting someone twice during a drug deal gone wrong.
According to the authorities, Andrew Foderaro was sentenced to 155 months behind bars for attempted murder, possession of cocaine, possession of stolen property, and possession of marijuana.
In Oct. 2017, Foderaro shot another individual during a drug deal just outside Easton. The victim was shot twice; once in the upper back/shoulder area and once in his left thigh.
Foderaro was found near the crime scene and was taken into custody.
While being interviewed by law enforcement, Foderaro said that he had met with the victim to get cocaine and marijuana. He acknowledge that he never intended to pay for the drugs.
Foderaro said that after he got the drugs from the victim, he pulled a Glock 9mm out of his vehicle and began shooting at that person.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “This is an example of how dangerous drugs and drug deals can be. We know many more violent cases like this go unreported.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.