WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people at the largest prison in Kansas has claimed the life of a staff member, the state Corrections Department said Tuesday.

Department spokeswoman Rebecca Witte said the Lansing Correctional Facility employee died Monday, but she provided no additional information.

Three inmates have already died at the prison near Kansas City.

Testing of everyone at Lansing is underway. So far, 88 staff members and 694 inmates have tested positive.

Of the inmates who have the virus, 86% of them had no symptoms. The prison housed about 1,710 inmates as of Monday.

Six other Kansas prisons have reported outbreaks, resulting in the confirmed infection of nine more staff members and five inmates.