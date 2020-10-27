LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- Tuesday, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson charged 40-year-old Donald Jackson, Jr. with capital murder in the death of his two sons.
Logan and Austin Jackson, ages 14 and 12, both attended Lansing Middle School, according to a close friend of their mother.
School is not like it used to be. Now, some kids are learning remotely. But one parent in the area said before school started on Monday, she made sure to have a discussion with her boys, ages 11 and 12, about what happened on Saturday at the rural Leavenworth County home where Jackson and the boys lived.
“I wanted to make sure that the boys were prepared,” said Mitsuyo Yamada, whose sons are new to the district and learning remotely. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s heavy on the heart.”
Saturday afternoon someone checking on Logan and Austin Jackson found them killed inside the home they shared with their father. Two of their sisters were missing. An Amber Alert was activated in several states. Jackson was arrested in Oklahoma after a trucker who’d seen the Amber Alert spotted his car. The girls, ages 7 and 3, were with him when he was arrested and unharmed. A third daughter, much younger, was not involved.
For Yamada, having her sons attending via computer screen from her home, there would be no school announcement or assembly. But the topic came up organically when class began.
“The topic came up when the teacher said, ‘How was your weekend?’ And one of the kids said, ‘It was hard because one of their friends got killed,’” Yamada described. “It’s painful to hear.”
A GoFundMe account set up by a close friend of the children’s mother has raised more than $55,000 as of Tuesday night to help with burial expenses and whatever help the girls will need after what they went through.
Donald Jackson, Jr. remains in custody in Oklahoma.
Now that he has been charged, the next step will be for him to go before a judge in Oklahoma, at which point he will be asked if he wants to waive or fight extradition. That typically happens within two days after charges are filed.
If he waives extradition, he’ll likely be brought back by Leavenworth County Sheriff’s deputies before the end of the weekend.
If he fights extradition, it will be much longer.
KCTV5 News asked former Johnson County District Attorney Paul Morrison for some perspective. He said it's rare that someone fights extradition, but when that does happen, it’s a process that typically takes two to three months.
