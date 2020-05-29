KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Lakeside Speedway hasn’t had the best of luck these last two years.
In 2019 the season was shortened by intense flooding and now there’s coronavirus.
KCTV5’s Abby Dodge spoke with the owner on Friday and he’s ecstatic to be getting things back on track and have people lined up to watch the races.
The stands will be a little more sparse than in years past. Only 1,500 tickets were sold for the grandstands, but the area can hold 5,000.
Pete Howey who runs and owns Lakeside said all of the rain that can down on Thursday made him a little nervous they’d have to postpone races yet again.
“When it was just a torrential downpour minute after minutes, to have the sun completely out, blue skies -- not real hot, so that doesn’t really help us as good as it could -- but the place is dried out fantastically,” he said.
Howey said they are almost sold out of tickets for Friday night, but there is a broadcast for people at home who weren’t able to get out tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.