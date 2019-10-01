KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Pete Howey has managed Lakeside Speedway for the entire 30 years it’s sat by the Missouri River.
He says the property has flooded six times in those 30 years and three of them have been this year alone.
“March, middle of May, first of June. So three times there and if this progresses, this could be the fourth,” Howey said.
The flooding is mostly in the pit area where race cars prep before getting on the track. Just enough water to make Howey have to cancel the last race of the season.
“Nothing to be alarmed about, but just a disappointment to not be able to get that last in for this shortened season,” Howey said.
They had to cancel the first 14 events this season due to flooding.
More than 6,000 people showed up when they reopened this summer. So they know the support will be there again next year. They consider themselves lucky compared to other spots upstream.
“Cities have been taken out and interstates have been taken out. So this is very minor in the scheme of things, but its’ frustrating,” Howey said.
Howey hopes this year’s weather was an anomaly and not the new norm.
The speedway does hope to open up on October 12th for a demolition derby. That’s scheduled to go on as planned as long as the track isn’t under water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.