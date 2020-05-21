OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- If you are looking for something to do on Memorial Day, the Olathe marina might be a good spot for you.
The city has announced it will open on Memorial Day, but there are some of changes you should be aware of before you go.
The marina at Lake Olathe was set to open in March but that was quickly changed because of the pandemic. Now, the new date is Memorial Day.
The staff at the Lake Olathe marina are ready to get back to work,
“The staff has been waiting for this day where they can get back outside working again and we are excited to offer something to the public,” said Aquatic Specialist Shelby Duncan.
Come Monday, people will be able to rent one- and two-person kayaks, standup paddle boards, and multi-person pedal boats like normal. However, there will be some changes.
“We will have social distancing lines,” said Duncan. “When you get here, we will be allowing one boat launch at a time.”
Officials said all boats and life jackets will be disinfected after each use. Plus, all staff will wear masks. They encourage the public to wear masks as well.
“People are loving coming out here to the Lake Olathe park anyway, so being able to get back on the boats and rentals is very exciting,” said Duncan.
Officials have said you must pre-register your boats before arriving. You can do so by clicking here and visiting the “marina” section.
As for the beach next to the marina, KCTV5 News was told it will not be open until later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.