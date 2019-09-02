JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Just last week at Longview Lake, a sign had been flipped up warning people not to swim due to high bacteria levels. But just as fast as the warning came, by Friday, the sign was flipped back down, and the warning was gone deeming it safe for swimmers again.
Labor Day is known as the unofficial end of summer. Many like to spend it by headed to the beach.
But for Larry Gonnello and his wife, they’re skipping hitting the water this Labor Day. That's because of the warning signs he saw just last week.
"Alerting people of the high bacteria level. The signs also indicated, don't go swimming in the lake, don't drink the water, high bacteria levels,” Larry said.
Larry says when he came back on Friday, the signs were gone and the bacteria warning had been lifted. He says he's surprised how quickly the bacteria levels washed away.
"Because let’s face it, you got a lake this size, there's going to be pockets. If the bacteria moved around it could be over here in this cove, or the next cove," Larry said.
Dangerously high Bacteria warnings had been issued last week at Blue Springs Lake, Longview Lake and Prairie Lake.
The Supervisor of natural resources says rainstorms, high temperatures and extremely windy days all factored into the high levels of bacteria.
Larry said he’s concerned about how fast the lake reopened.
"Because it's a commercial weekend. There's a lot of people out here and the swimming beach is a paid deal so you know, you've gotta get that revenue," Larry said.
Matthew Hoeppner and his family were one of many families who enjoyed cooling off at Longview Lake on Labor Day. He says he didn't know about the bacteria warnings from the week before, though it doesn't bother him.
"Not at all. I haven't noticed anything. I feel great, and we've just been enjoying the day," Hoeppner said.
But for Larry, he's already looking ahead to the coming days.
"We're going to come back later this week or certainly by next weekend, to see if the signs are back up. That will be an interesting thing,” Larry said. "I'll be checking. We'll be checking for sure.”
KCTV5 News reached out to Jackson County officials Monday about the speediness of the reopening, and how the results for the bacteria are done. They did not wish to make a comment.
