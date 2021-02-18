LC's Bar-B-Q has became the gameday pitstop for Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs fans citywide and guests nationwide visiting Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- L.C. Richardson, the owner of LC's Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, has passed away.

Richardson ran LC's Bar-B-Q on Blue Parkway for years and years.

LC's Bar-B-Q has became the gameday pitstop for Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs fans citywide and guests nationwide visiting Kansas City.

People in Kansas City have known LC's Bar-B-Q as a great place for ribs and other food.

Our condolences to his family.

Public Viewing for L.C. Richardson:

Saturday, February 27th, 2021 4:00PM-7:00PM
Watkins Heritage Chapel
4000 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.
Kansas City, MO 64130
Private Funeral will be in Jackson, Mississippi

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.