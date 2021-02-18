KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- L.C. Richardson, the owner of LC's Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, has passed away.
Richardson ran LC's Bar-B-Q on Blue Parkway for years and years.
LC's Bar-B-Q has became the gameday pitstop for Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs fans citywide and guests nationwide visiting Kansas City.
People in Kansas City have known LC's Bar-B-Q as a great place for ribs and other food.
Our condolences to his family.
Public Viewing for L.C. Richardson:
Saturday, February 27th, 2021 4:00PM-7:00PMWatkins Heritage Chapel4000 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.Kansas City, MO 64130Private Funeral will be in Jackson, Mississippi
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
