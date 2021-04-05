CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri man accused of killing two women nine years apart will finally face a jury Monday afternoon at the Cass County Justice Center. A judge Monday morning ruled that local media can have a camera in the courtroom to capture video of the trial.
Kansas City area media have argued for months that they should be allowed to show the proceedings in the case that locals have held dear in the 14 years since teenager Kara Kopetsky went missing. While the media cannot livestream the trial, the judge in the case ruled that they could shoot video from the back of the courtroom.
Kylr Yust's murder trial begins almost four years to the day since mushroom hunters found the remains of both Kopetsky and Jessica Runions, a young woman who was killed and dumped nine years after Kopetsky.
KCTV5 News spoke with a local media attorney representing all of the television stations and the Kansas City Star about why there should be a camera in the courtroom.
"Whether Kylr Yust is guilty or innocent, I don't know. But I know the trial will provide valuable information that will help satisfy the yearning this community has to know what went on," said Bernie Rhodes, media attorney. "The only way to do that is for the public to see themselves what happens in the courtroom."
In May of 2007, Kopetsky left Belton high School and was never seen alive again. Runions went to a party in 2016 and didn't come home. Yust is on trial for the murder of both young women, but he was first taken into custody for the burning of Runions' car.
Months later, mushroom hunters found both of their bodies in the same place.
Local news stations and newspapers have covered this case extensively. That's one reason the court is bringing in a jury from the other side of the state, from just outside of St. Louis.
