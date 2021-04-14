HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Kylr Yust on Wednesday afternoon took the stand to testify on his own behalf in his double murder trial.
The surprise move came shortly after his defense legal team had called all of their other witnesses in the case concerning the deaths of young Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. The judge spoke with Yust and one of his attorneys and asked him if wanted to testify, as is his right. He responded that he did.
A few minutes later, Yust was sworn in and took the witness stand in Harrisonville.
Much of Wednesday---Day 9 of the trial---was spent hearing from defense witnesses, including Jon Thomas, an arson investigator hired by the defense. Thomas said police did not examine Runions' burned SUV at the location where it was found on fire.
Thomas also said some arson evidence was not properly stored during evidence collection. He told jurors he could not determine the cause of Yust's injuries after Runions' vehicle was found burned.
Prosecutor Julie L. Tolle pressed him on that answer.
Tolle asked, "Although you don't want to give an opinion about what caused those injuries to Kylr Yust, common sense tells us that those are consistent with being in a fire---close contact to a fire, isn't it?"
"Yes, some type of fire," Thomas responded.
After Yust's testimony, the case will move to closing arguments for the defense and prosecution, before heading to jurors for deliberations.
