CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Kylr Yust’s attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial this week after a jury found Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Kara Kopetsky and guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Jessica Runions.
In the lengthy filing, Yust’s defense attorneys listed 62 ways in which the defense believes the court “erred” during the trial of Yust.
His attorneys are arguing that the court should have allowed several defense witnesses to testify.
The judge previously ruled those witnesses were not allowed to testify because of a lack of credibility, relevance or due to hearsay
Yust’s defense team is also arguing that several witnesses the judge allowed the prosecution to call to the stand to testify should have been excluded and took issue with specific testimony.
Yust is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.
KCTV5 News will let you know if a ruling is made on the motion for a new trial and the outcome of the sentencing hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.