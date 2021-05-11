KCM_Yusttrial040521JAT194F.JPG

File - Kylr Yust talks with his defense attorney, Molly Hastings. The trial of Kylr Yust began back on April 5, 2021 in Cass County.

 Jill Toyoshiba

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Kylr Yust’s attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial this week after a jury found Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Kara Kopetsky and guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Jessica Runions.

In the lengthy filing, Yust’s defense attorneys listed 62 ways in which the defense believes the court “erred” during the trial of Yust.

His attorneys are arguing that the court should have allowed several defense witnesses to testify.

The judge previously ruled those witnesses were not allowed to testify because of a lack of credibility, relevance or due to hearsay

Yust’s defense team is also arguing that several witnesses the judge allowed the prosecution to call to the stand to testify should have been excluded and took issue with specific testimony.

Yust is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

KCTV5 News will let you know if a ruling is made on the motion for a new trial and the outcome of the sentencing hearing.

