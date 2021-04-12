HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- For the first time, on Monday, jurors are hearing Kylr Yust's defense attorneys present their case during Day 7 of the trial concerning the deaths of young Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.
The defense called Brett Bishop as their first witness today. He reported receiving a call on the evening of May 4, 2007, from his friend Kopetsky. The state pointed out there are no cell phone records of that call.
Last week during the first six days of trial, jurors heard the state's case against Yust. That included an undercover recorded confession to killing Kopetsky, and a jailhouse call between Yust and his mother, in which Yust purportedly confesses to killing Runions.
The court heard from five additional witnesses who said Yust also confessed to them. On Monday, Yust's defense questioned Billy Bayes, who was once considered a possible suspect in the investigation. The defense asked Bayes whether he had made any statements that he disposed of Kopetsky's body, that he knew she was placed in a trunk, or that she was disposed of in a rural area. He responded to each one with, "No, ma'am."
