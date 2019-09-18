LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV)—A University of Kansas tennis player has been arrested and suspended for suspicion of criminal damage to property.
According to Lawrence police, 22-year-old Sofia Smagina was arrested Monday night around 9:20 p.m. at the Stouffer Place Apartments which are located on campus.
“During an argument between roommates, the suspect damaged the door to the victims room,” Deputy Chief James E. Anguiano, with the University of Kansas Public Safety Office, said.
KCTV5 News was sent a statement from Kansas Athletics stating, ““We are aware of an incident involving our student-athlete. She has been suspended from all team activities at this time.”
Smagina was released on a $500 bond, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log.
According to the University of Kansas Athletics website, Smagina is from Penza, Russia and is a Sophomore.
