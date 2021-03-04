LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A USA Today report about an investigation into the University of Kansas head football coach during the time when he coached at Louisiana State University caused concern among some female students at KU.
Breezing past the KU Memorial Union just two hours after the report hit the internet, they were unaware of the news. After being presented with details, the one thing that bothered all those KCTV5 spoke with was the secrecy that allowed Les Miles to coach at KU after being reprimanded by LSU.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, but it’s definitely really inappropriate,” said freshman Omnia Algohary.
She was referring to allegations levelled against Miles that led LSU to insist he stop hiring students to babysit and to no longer be alone with female students, according to USA Today, who discovered that LSU had hired Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell to conduct an internal investigation in 2013. The newspaper sued LSU to obtain a copy of its findings.
Most students on campus said they weren’t prepared to pass judgement on Miles’ behavior because they didn’t know enough about the internal investigation uncovered by USA Today involving his time at LSU.
Yet they all remarked that if it was bad enough for LSU to issue a reprimand and restrict his interactions with female students, as USA Today's reporting describes, KU should have known about that before hiring him five years later. A spokesman told USA Today they did not know.
“The fact that he was under investigation probably should have been something that LSU told KU,” said freshman Hannah Young. “I think that’s important because they have a lot of authority and influence.”
She put the onus on LSU but another student questioned KU’s role.
“If you look at a football coach, you should probably look into their past employers as well,” said freshman Ashley Honey, “and ask them, ‘What was this person like? Why doesn’t he work there anymore? What happened?’”
Now, KU does know.
“If they’re not going to fire him, which might be a good idea, they at least need to keep a really close eye on him, and if somebody comes out and says that they were made uncomfortable by him, then you need to take it seriously,” said Honey.
“Some people do deserve a second chance, but if something like this keeps happening, he shouldn’t be working with students,” said Algohary.
A university spokesman issued this statement Thursday afternoon:
Due to the ongoing litigation, KU was not provided a copy of the Taylor Porter report prior to its publication in the USA Today article. We are in the process of reviewing the 34-page document. We are also aware that LSU is issuing an additional report tomorrow, and we will wait to comment further until we have reviewed both documents.
KCTV5 will continue to update its coverage here.
