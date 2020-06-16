LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - The University of Kansas parents and students waiting for news on how the coronavirus will affect the next semester finally have answers.

Mass Street in summer isn’t the same as when school’s in session and now businesses will see that, for not for the usual three months, but five. Not all business owners are worried about that though.

“It’s possible it will have an effect on us but generally our business as a record store doesn’t go down when students are not in town,” Love Garden owner Kelly Corcoran said.

Love Garden has been around for 30 years, selling records and CD’s when they were hot, not, and back to hot again. A niche business, a destination for people far and wide.

Owner Kelly Corcoran notes downtown Lawrence is known for not having a lot of chain stores.

“And I think so much of retail that exists is destination-based,” Corcoran said.

This week, the chancellor announced KU will be opening campus for in-person classes in late August as usual but then they’re encouraging students to head home right before Thanksgiving break to take finals online.

Pending approval from the Board of Regents, they will return in February instead of January, with Spring Break cancelled to make up for that.

KU mom Sharon Freed, who’s in Denver, considered keeping her daughter home all semester, for her health. Now, she’s still weighing whether to break the lease for her daughter’s Lawrence apartment.

“That’s tough. They can encourage the kids to stay home, but I still have money down on a lease for the month of December. Really?” Sharon said.

Her daughter is itching to get back to the college town she now calls home.

“I think being 10 minutes away from campus just gives me a different mindset when it comes to taking classes even if they are online,” KU Sophomore Anna Freed said.

She’s just waiting for mom’s okay, which she’s really close to getting.

“I just don’t want her college experience to be destroyed by this,” Sharon said.

It’s not clear whether students can go fully online if they want. The University said they would offer as many classes as possible in hybrid and blended formats.

They will be releasing more specifics next month.