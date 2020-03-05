LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Officials at the University of Kansas say they are investigating after a local massage therapist with ties to the athletic department was charged with child sex crimes.
According to a statement issued by the school, the massage therapist has been providing services to some of the women’s athletic teams since 2015.
The Lawrence Journal World reported that massage therapist is 48-year-old Shawn O'Brien, noting records showing he was contracted to work for the university "various times" since 2015, working with the softball and soccer teams multiple times.
The school noted that the therapist was not an employee of KU but was rather an independent contractor. KU has now terminated that contract.
The case that led to the charges against the therapist did not involved university students.
Officials said that when they learned of the arrest of the therapist from a local media inquiry, they immediately began reaching out to students and started an internal investigation led by an independent party. Though it is early in that process, officials say they are “deeply troubled” by what they have learned.
The school said support is being provided to athletes, parents and staff impacted by this issue.
The investigation is ongoing, and officials are still determining who, if anyone, knew of “inappropriate behavior that may have occurred.”
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.