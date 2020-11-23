Over 1 million US children have been diagnosed with Covid-19, pediatricians say

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KU Hospital has 100 active COVID-19 patients for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year.

The University of Kansas Health System's infectious disease director, Dana Hawkinson, announced the number during the hospital system's daily COVID-19 news conference Monday morning. Of those 100 active cases, 46 are in the ICU, and 26 are on a ventilator.

The hospital also has 39 recovering patients, bringing their total number of COVID-19 patients on the campus to 139.

"Right now, we're on fire," said Steve Stites, chief medical officer. "There's only one way to put out that fire, and that's to follow the rules."

The news comes at a time when the Kansas City area is seeing around 161 COVID hospitalizations per day, according to data compiled by the Mid-America Regional Council.

MARC also compiles and updates the number of ICU beds available in each area:

KC metro: 108 ICU beds available

Kansas City, MO: 34 ICU beds available

Johnson County: 21 ICU beds available

Jackson County: 7 ICU beds available

