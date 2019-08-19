PIPER, KS (KCTV) – Many people probably haven't heard of Anh-Dao Do yet, but she is someone they will likely hear a lot more about in the future.
The young woman graduated from Piper High School and is a freshman at the University of Kansas, but Dao says here real home is on the golf course.
"I really like coming out on the golf course early in the morning because the fresh air is so relaxing rather than staying inside and watching TV," Dao said.
The 18-year-old is driven. She first started playing when she was a Girl Scout.
"Ever since I learned about golf, I really liked it," Dao said.
The First Tee of Greater Kansas City and Youth on Course program continued to encourage her.
"Playing for $5 at any golf course that would help me a lot," Dao said about the Youth on Course program. "The regular rate to play is $25 to $50, and that's really crazy for a child."
When she was old enough, Dao went to a caddy academy so she could caddy at Indian Hills Country Club. This put her around many experienced golfers, and she even met Tom Watson a few times.
"He came up to me and was like, 'Hey kid, one tip if you want to hit the ball farther, move your hips back a little bit further,'" she recalled, adding that the tip worked.
This year, Dao’s hard work was rewarded when she received a $10,000 scholarship through Youth on Course.
For the KU pre-med major, the money is a big help.
"At first, I was thinking that I would have like $400,000 in debt after medical school," Dao said. "With this $10,000 scholarship, that amount is lower."
That gift wasn't the only scholarship she was awarded. So far, the college freshman has about $60,000 to help pay for school, on top of the Chick Evans Scholarship, which will cover her tuition and housing.
Despite all of her success and love for the game of golf, Dao said she has not always felt welcomed at tournaments.
"A lot of girls can talk behind your back, and I've heard some rumors that they call me the Asian girl," she told KCTV5 News. "That's how you recognize me, because I'm the only one."
Dao does see more diversity at the professional level, though, and she believes those women will inspire little girls from Kansas City, Kansas, to pick up a golf club.
"It helps that there are Asian women in the LPGA," Dao said. "Not just Asian women, but women of diversity because it impacts a lot of younger generation girls."
Dao will not be playing golf for the University of Kansas because she will be focusing on school, however, she will continue to play golf when she has free time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.