LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A University of Kansas football player was arrested early Sunday morning at “The Hawk.”
20-year-old Thomas Patrick Barrett was arrested around 12:30 at Jayhawk Café, 1340 Ohio Street, which is most commonly known as “The Hawk.”
Barrett was arrested on suspicion of contributing to a child’s misconduct and displaying or possessing a fictitious or fraudulent ID card, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log.
Barrett posted a $1,500 bond and was released from jail a couple of hours later.
He has a court appearance set for September 17, officials said.
According to records, Barrett will turn 21 on Friday, September 6.
