Barrett_Tom_t640.jpg
KU Athletics

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A University of Kansas football player was arrested early Sunday morning at “The Hawk.”

20-year-old Thomas Patrick Barrett was arrested around 12:30 at Jayhawk Café, 1340 Ohio Street, which is most commonly known as “The Hawk.”

Barrett was arrested on suspicion of contributing to a child’s misconduct and displaying or possessing a fictitious or fraudulent ID card, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log.

Barrett posted a $1,500 bond and was released from jail a couple of hours later.

He has a court appearance set for September 17, officials said.

According to records, Barrett will turn 21 on Friday, September 6. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.