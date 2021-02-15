OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas says that all classes are canceled for the rest of the day due to rolling blackouts that are occurring in the region.
This does apply to both in-person and remote classes.
This affects the campuses in both Lawrence and Overland Park (the Edwards campus).
"Only weather-essential personnel should report to work for the rest of the day," the university said.
Further updates from KU can be located at alerts.ku.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.