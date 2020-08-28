LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – On Friday, hundreds of KU athletes walked miles across campus to raise awareness about police brutality and racial injustice.
It all started with the women’s basketball team, who refused to practice yesterday. The team wanted to show their support for racial equity. So, on the anniversary of Emmett Till's death and the March on Washington for jobs and freedom, they launched their own march.
In less than 24 hours, the KU women’s basketball team organized a march with hundreds of athletes.
“For us and our women’s basketball community, we didn’t know what our platform could be,” said Assistant Coach Damitria Buchanan. “Our players honestly said, ‘We didn’t know this many people would show up. We didn’t know this is what would happen when we said we wanted to march.”
In 90-degree heat, the group walked more than two miles across campus. Their goal was to raise awareness for racial injustice and police brutality. Their mission was intensified by the shooting of Jacob Blake's in Wisconsin. He was shot 7 times by police, leaving him paralyzed.
Some students said they were inspired by the courage of other athletes in the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS who have made headlines for refusing to play as a form of protest.
“Even though we’re just college athletes, people still look up to us and say, ‘OK, that’s what I want to do,’” said Morgan Thomas, a freshman soccer player. “We can use that platform to let people know we need to make a change and it needs to happen now.”
KU school officials were also at the march and said the united effort is a step in the right direction.
“We understand this is just an outward show,” said Athletic Director Jeff Long. “The real work comes behind the scenes, one-on-one, talking with people, sharing ideas and thoughts, and it’s really about education.”
The team said they plan to have more demonstrations like this one. The athletes said they also plan to use their social media to encourage people to vote and be actively anti-racist.
