LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - A KU spokesperson would only say there are no plans to reopen Oliver Hall.
Despite being nicknamed the “Dirty O,” many students are sad to see it go.
On Mass Street in Lawrence, it’s easy to find KU alumni and current students who lived inside Oliver Hall.
“I lived in Oliver Hall from 1974-1976 during my freshman and sophomore year at college,” KU alumni Nettie Johnson said.
“We lived there our freshman year. That was 2016,” Ariadna Sandoval said.
“It was a fun place to live. We had our little rivalries with Naismith across the street. It was a fun place to be,” Johnson said.
Everyone who looks back on their days living in Oliver is grateful for the friends and memories they made inside the decade old walls. The building itself is another story for some recent students.
“I always think if I could live in Oliver, I can live anywhere,” Sandoval said.
“We definitely were slumming it,” Lizzie Harris who lived in Oliver Hall said.
“Everyone had black mold in their rooms. The dining hall was way worse compared to all the other dorms. I went to other dorms and was like, this is like, heaven. Classy, very classy. It was crusty,” Sandoval said.
“There would be leaky pipes. You’d wake up to it dripping,” Jes Alonso who also used to live in Oliver Hall said.
“I had to tape some towels on it because they were dripping,” Harris said.
Students said the bonds they made inside Oliver seemed stronger because of their shared experiences.
“You really related to people because you were like, ‘oh you also hit your head on the pipe every morning,” Sandoval said laughing.
KCTV5 News asked if any scheduled renovations were completed and if demolition is in the future for Oliver Hall, but a spokesperson would only say there are no plans to reopen it.
“It would be sad to see it go down. Those are some great memories,” Sandoval said. “I think it was your typical college dorm that you see in movies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.