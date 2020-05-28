TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said on Thursday he is running for the U.S. Senate.
"Today, I filed to run for the Senate," he said on Twitter. "It’s more important than ever that we send a conservative champion to DC."
He said, "The Left is using the coronavirus to push a Leftist agenda to reshape America, and we need a Senator who will defend our Constitution and our conservative principles."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.