Kris Kobach announces his candidacy for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said on Thursday he is running for the U.S. Senate.

"Today, I filed to run for the Senate," he said on Twitter. "It’s more important than ever that we send a conservative champion to DC."

He said, "The Left is using the coronavirus to push a Leftist agenda to reshape America, and we need a Senator who will defend our Constitution and our conservative principles."

