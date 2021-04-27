GARDNER, KS. (KCTV) You could say one Johnson County fire department was so smitten with a kitten that they rescued the furry creature.
The rescue happened Monday on Skylark Street in Gardner. Firefighters with Fire District # 1 of Johnson County used a ladder truck to safely rescue the kitten from the roof of a house.
Firefighters were quoted as saying, “This was certainly pawsitive outcome for all and will be a story for the hissstory books.”
No word on how the animal specifically made on the roof of the house. Kitten and its owner are reunited.
