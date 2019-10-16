KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Authorities say a kindergartner brought an unloaded gun to a Kansas City elementary school in a backpack, apparently without knowing it was there.
Kansas City Public Schools said in a news release that a teacher was notified after the Faxon Elementary School student found the weapon Tuesday. Police said that the school's security then secured the gun. The student's parents and state welfare officials were notified.
The district statement said, "There is every reason to think that the child was unaware that a firearm had been placed in the backpack." The district said it was unable to comment further because of the ongoing investigation and student confidentiality requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.