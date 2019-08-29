KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police are investigating after someone was fatally shot in KC on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Bellefontaine Avenue just off Truman Road.
Currently, police are working to figure out who shot who.
Someone told an officer who was off-duty and doing private security at a nearby business about an assault happening nearby.
The officer saw the altercation in progress, where one male was shooting at two others. The officer then fired his gun.
One male is dead. The other two victims are in stable condition. One of those victims, the suspect, is in custody.
Their ages are currently unknown.
The officer was not injured.
Right now police can’t say if the officer shot and killed a suspect, or whose bullet struck the injured people.
If the officer's bullet did hit someone, this is the third officer-involved shooting in KC so far this year.
Police are working to determine whether this is the city's 100th homicide of the year. Currently, they are not calling it that because people justifiably shot by police are not involved on their homicide list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.