KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a homicide that happened in KC on Saturday afternoon.
The fatal shooting happened at the Wendy's at Truman and Cleveland just before 2 p.m.
According to police, there was an altercation there between a man driving a blue sedan and a female passenger near the drive-thru on the eastern side of the building.
The man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.
The woman died and the man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
