KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died and another was injured following a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Independence Avenue and Wilson Avenue around 1 p.m.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
According to the authorities, a black Pontiac Grand Am was seen driving erratically at a high rate of speed while going west of Independence Avenue.
The driver then lost control just before Wilson Avenue and hit multiple concrete pillars as well as the concrete wall on the right side of the road after the railroad bridge.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was a female passenger in the car who sustained third-degree burns. She was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
