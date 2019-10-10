1 killed in crash at Independence and Winner
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died and another was injured following a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon. 

It happened in the area of Independence Avenue and Wilson Avenue around 1 p.m. 

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. 

According to the authorities, a black Pontiac Grand Am was seen driving erratically at a high rate of speed while going west of Independence Avenue.

The driver then lost control just before Wilson Avenue and hit multiple concrete pillars as well as the concrete wall on the right side of the road after the railroad bridge.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a female passenger in the car who sustained third-degree burns. She was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.