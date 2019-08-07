OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a two vehicle crash where at least one person has died.
Overland Park police said that a two vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 435 past U.S. Highway 69 happened just before 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said that the first vehicle was stopped on the outside shoulder with their emergency hazard lights on.
The second vehicle was travelling eastbound on Interstate 435 in the far outside lane and switched lanes onto the shoulder striking the first vehicle in the rear.
The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
I-435 eastbound past Hwy. 69 is still closed due to the crash.
Police are asking that if you witnessed this crash, or have any additional information, contact the Overland Park Traffic Unit at 913-895-6407.
