OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department will lay their brother to rest on Wednesday.
Officer Mike Mosher, an admired local hero, was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.
His family, colleagues and the entire metro community have been honoring him all this week with several events.
Blue ribbons line College Boulevard from Nall to Metcalf avenues ahead of the funeral procession. There are also signs along the way in memory of the beloved husband, father and son.
His funeral service will be held inside the Overland Park Convention Center. There’s capacity of 4,000 but only 400 seats are set up for social distancing.
The in-person service is for family and friends. The public is invited to view the procession to the Johnson County Memorial Gardens.
Mosher’s father says he’s proud of his son’s legacy.
"He was such a caring and loving person. Always happy, always serving others, and going out of his way to do that, and being a mentor to the people who were just coming out into the missionary service, and that's the same way he was as a police officer. As a training officer, he always was trying to hone his craft, trying to be the best he could be," Scott Mosher said.
His family said they hope the Overland Park community will keep his memory alive.
“I want him to be remembered as a good police officer who took it to the ultimate sacrifice, who did everything that he could. And I want him to be remembered by people doing community service and doing all the things that he would do,” said Mosher’s daughter Tyler Mosher.
“I want him to be remembered by the things that he valued most, his family, his family at work… he wanted to do everything he could to be the best cop, to be the best really protector of his brothers and sisters,” said Mosher’s wife Corinne Mosher.
OPPD officers say they are taking the week of “Salute the Blue” events to reflect on the best side of Mosher.
“He was funny, very funny. He always made you laugh,” said Officer Tara Wilson. “Most of my stories are about something sill or crazy he did. He was a lot of fun.”
KCTV5 News will be sharing the funeral with you on KSMO-TV at 10 a.m. We’ll also have it streaming on KCTV5.com and social media.
